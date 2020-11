Olivia Wilde’s Film 'Don't Worry Darling' Shut Down After Positive COVID-19 Test | THR News



The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that a positive COVID-19 test has shut down production on Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, which stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:11 Published 1 week ago

Olivia Wilde is struggling to keep quiet about a new Marvel project



It was reported last month that the director and actress had been tapped to helm a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published on September 18, 2020