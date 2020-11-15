Kristin Chenoweth Reveals How She & Boyfriend Josh Bryant 'Managed to Make It Work' During Quarantine
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () Kristin Chenoweth is talking life in quarantine! During a new interview, the 52-year-old Tony and Emmy-winning actress chatted about how she and boyfriend Josh Bryant stayed busy while under quarantine together. “We managed to stay creative and still have a good time,” Kristin shared with People, referencing how the couple made TikTok videos together, and [...]
'Holidate' stars Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Jessica Capshaw, Kristin Chenoweth and Andrew Bachelor sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about their new romantic comedy. Plus, Roberts opens up..