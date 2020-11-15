Minka Kelly & Trevor Noah Reportedly Seen House Hunting Together! Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah are still going strong! After several months of dating, the 40-year-old actress and the 36-year-old The Daily Show host were reportedly seen looking at houses together in Los Angeles a few weeks ago, a source shared with Entertainment Tonight. It’s unclear if Minka and Trevor were looking to buy a [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

