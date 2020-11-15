Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lil Baby Shares Another Reason He Might Be Done W/ Collabos

SOHH Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Lil Baby Shares Another Reason He Might Be Done W/ CollabosAtlanta rapper Lil Baby might have a deeper reason for why he’s falling back on doing collaborations. The hip-hop superstar went online to deliver some must-see shots of himself in daddy duties mode. Lil Baby’s Daddy Duties LB jumped onto his Instagram page to dish on just how much he loves his kids. Baby specifically […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A couple have welcomed a pair of IVF twins - born TWO YEARS apart [Video]

A couple have welcomed a pair of IVF twins - born TWO YEARS apart

A couple have welcomed a pair of IVF twins - born TWO YEARS apart. Karen and James Marks had their first child, Cameron, two years ago and have just had their second child, Isabella. The two youngsters..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Meet Irika Sargent's New Baby! [Video]

Meet Irika Sargent's New Baby!

You may have noticed CBS 2’s Irika Sargent has not been on the news lately – and oh baby, is there a good reason. Meet baby Aria Vivian Orr. She arrived last Thursday, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce...

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:37Published
Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards [Video]

Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards

Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards. On November 18, Apple announced the winners of the second annual Apple Music Awards. . Rapper Lil Baby was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published