Gucci Mane Announces Verzuz Battle Going Down Against Jeezy

SOHH Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Gucci Mane Announces Verzuz Battle Going Down Against JeezyAtlanta rapper Gucci Mane is finally caving in. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to announce he’s joining the Verzuz wave by facing up against fellow Georgia native in a Verzuz battle. Gucci Mane Verzuz Jeezy Is Happening Guwop hit up his Instagram page to break the massive news. Without giving away too many more […]
