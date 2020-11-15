Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Viral pics from Mohanlal, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata's Diwali celebrations in Dubai

Zee News Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Pictures from Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt's small get-together with Mohanlal on Diwali has taken over the internet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sanjay Dutt flies to Dubai with Sonu Nigam [Video]

Sanjay Dutt flies to Dubai with Sonu Nigam

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has recently beaten cancer. The 61 year old actor jetted off to Dubai with singer Sonu Nigam.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:01Published
Watch: Sanjay Dutt performs Dussehra puja after cancer recovery [Video]

Watch: Sanjay Dutt performs Dussehra puja after cancer recovery

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was seen performing an elaborate puja on the occasion of Dussehra. The actor was seen doing aarti while several priests sang devotional songs. The actor’s wife Maanayata..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:59Published
Sanjay Dutt turns photographer for wife Maanayata [Video]

Sanjay Dutt turns photographer for wife Maanayata

Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt recently took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Sanjay Dutt's Diwali celebrations: Actor to celebrate with his family in Dubai

 Sanjay Dutt is a superstar of the film industry, known for numerous movies he has always added that extra bit of fun to every character. A face, very renowned...
Mid-Day