Post Malone Reveals The One Celeb That 'Sucks' at Beer Pong

Just Jared Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Post Malone has revealed the one celebrity that is “terrible” at beer pong! While promoting his new Messenger series Celebrity World Pong League on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 25-year-old “Circles” rapper shared that Drake is one of the “worst” celebs to challenge him at beer pong. “Drake’s no good, Drake’s no good,” [...]
