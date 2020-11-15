Dadasaheb Phalke winner Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 85 Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Legendary Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Soumitra Chatterjee, known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray, has passed away in Kolkata, at the age of 85, on Sunday, November 15.



Chatterjee became synonymous with the detective character 'Feluda' created by Ray. Though Feluda's... 👓 View full article

