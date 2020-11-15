Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Hemsworth Jokes Around While Golfing with His Son & Brother Liam!

Just Jared Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
The Hemsworth family is all hanging out together! Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram on Saturday (November 14) to share a whole bunch of videos while spending the day with his family for mom Leonie‘s birthday. In one video, Chris jokes around while brother Liam Hemsworth plays some golf. Chris also shared a video of [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Hemsworth family celebrate brother Luke’s 40th birthday [Video]

The Hemsworth family celebrate brother Luke’s 40th birthday

The Hemsworth brothers celebrated a milestone at the weekend, when sibling Luke turned the big 4-0!

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Chris Hemsworth didn't want his PT on The Bachelor [Video]

Chris Hemsworth didn't want his PT on The Bachelor

Chris Hemsworth threatened to fire his personal trainer, childhood friend Luke Zocchi, if he took part in 'The Bachelor'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:39Published
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Chris Pratt's wife defends movie star from mean tweets [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Chris Pratt's wife defends movie star from mean tweets

Katherine Schwarzenegger has come to the defence of her husband, Chris Pratt, after a mean tweet initiative bumped him from a list of the top 'Chrises' in Hollywood.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published