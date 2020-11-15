Global  
 

Dame Dash Announces Birth Of Newborn Son W/ His Queen Raquel Horn

SOHH Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Dame Dash Announces Birth Of Newborn Son W/ His Queen Raquel HornRoc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon “Dame” Dash is smiling from ear to ear right now. The hip-hop executive has come forward to announce the birth of his newborn son. Dame Dash Announces Birth Dash went to his Instagram page to deliver the huge news. Dame also shared a sneak peek of his mini-me with queen Raquel […]
