The Internet Imagines Dwyane + Zaya Wade Reacting To Boosie Badazz Shooting

SOHH Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
The Internet Imagines Dwyane + Zaya Wade Reacting To Boosie Badazz ShootingThe Internet never leaves any joke unturned. Social media has come forward to deliver a savage meme inspired by the shooting of Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz months after he publicly criticized retired NBA star Dwyane Wade and acceptance of his transgender child Zaya Wade. Internet Trolls Boosie Badazz Social media lit up the Internet with […]
