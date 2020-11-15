Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In Conversation: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

CBS News Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are spreading holiday cheer as Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Netflix film "The Christmas Chronicles 2." And as correspondent Tracy Smith discovers, the actors and longtime partners' relationship has a certain magic all its own.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell reveal the secret to their lasting romance

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell reveal the secret to their lasting romance 01:15

 Goldie Hawn keeps her romance with Kurt Russell alive by being “funny”, as the couple call each other "funny by nature".

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie [Video]

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:47Published
The Christmas Chronicles 2 Kurt Russell Goldie Hawn Official Trailer Netflix [Video]

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Kurt Russell Goldie Hawn Official Trailer Netflix

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Kurt Russell Goldie Hawn Official Trailer Netflix

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 02:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Secret to Their 37-Year Relationship Will Provide an Aha Moment

 Talk about a holly, jolly romance worth celebrating all year long. As Hollywood power couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn prepare for their respective roles as...
E! Online

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell reveal secrets to their 37-year relationship

 Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell spill the secrets to their 37-year relationship.
FOXNews.com