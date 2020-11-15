Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fox News Correspondent: Pentagon, NatSec Officials Very Concerned Delays to Biden Transition Briefings ‘Not a Good Thing’

Mediaite Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Fox News correspondent *Gillian Turner* reported on Fox News Sunday about concerns from top Pentagon and national security officials about the delays in the presidential transition.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Fox News Ratings Tumble As Trump Supports Other Networks

Fox News Ratings Tumble As Trump Supports Other Networks 00:29

 On Thursday, Fox Corp. stock dropped as much as 6% on Thursday. The dip came after Pres. Donald Trump retweeted support for its rival right-leaning news networks Newsmax and OANN. Trump and his supporters have been irritated by Fox News since it called the state of Arizona for Joe Biden on election...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Health Headlines - 11-13-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 11-13-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how the CDC now has even further guidance about the importance of wearing a mask when you go outside of your home to safeguard you and others.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 01:32Published
Health Headlines - 11-12-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 11-12-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how daily temperature checks may not be as effective as once was thought. Also, Biotech says that their COVID-19 vaccine will be good for up to a year.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:28Published
Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good? [Video]

Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good?

Possibly referring to himself as 'the Golden Goose' that had been forgotten, President Donald Trump on Thursday ratcheted up his attacks on Fox News. The president regularly tweets Fox News clips of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published