Fox News Correspondent: Pentagon, NatSec Officials Very Concerned Delays to Biden Transition Briefings ‘Not a Good Thing’
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Fox News correspondent *Gillian Turner* reported on Fox News Sunday about concerns from top Pentagon and national security officials about the delays in the presidential transition.
Fox News correspondent *Gillian Turner* reported on Fox News Sunday about concerns from top Pentagon and national security officials about the delays in the presidential transition.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources