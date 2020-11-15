Global  
 

Controversial 2011 Horror Film 'Megan Is Missing' Is Going Viral on TikTok

Just Jared Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Megan Is Missing is huge on TikTok. The 2011 found-footage horror film, which was banned in New Zealand for objectionable content amid heavy criticism for its subject matter, is gaining a resurgence thanks to renewed interest and discussion from TikTok users. Here’s a plot summary: “Fourteen-year-old Megan and her best friend Amy spend a lot [...]
