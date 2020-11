You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources GOP running short on time to defend Senate majority



Republicans are running short on time, money and options to stop Democrats from winning a majority of seats in the U.S. Senate, in an election that is now only two weeks away. This report produced by.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:17 Published on October 20, 2020

Related news from verified sources Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' Political reporters in Washington, D.C., have been saying a lot of Republicans in Congress privately despise President Trump, but few...

Upworthy 9 hours ago