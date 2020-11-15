Benny The Butcher Shot During Attempted Robbery Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Griselda rapper taken to hospital...



Reports from the United States indicate that *Benny The Butcher* has been shot during an attempted robbery.



The rapper is a key part of the Griselda crew, with the Buffalo artist's recent album 'Burden Of Proof' winning *widespread acclaim.*



TMZ reports that Benny The Butcher was the victim of an attempted robbery over the weekend during a trip to Walmart in Houston.



The incident saw the rapper shot in the leg, and he was then taken to hospital.



Benny The Butcher has not commented publicly on the incident.







Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Leg at Houston Walmart https://t.co/XLSsXQSzTc



— TMZ (@TMZ) November 15, 2020



Photo *via.*



