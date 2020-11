You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Orange, Los Angeles Counties Report Huge Jump In Coronavirus Cases



As the surge of COVID-19 cases continues, Southland counties Friday reported sharp increases in cases and hospitalizations. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:38 Published 10 hours ago 1 million pediatric COVID-19 cases in US



1 million pediatric COVID-19 cases in US Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:58 Published 14 hours ago Health Secretary: Data shows second wave peak is flattening



Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the latest figures suggests that there is aflattening in the number of coronavirus cases in the UK. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 19 hours ago