Meek Mill Tells Boosie Badazz + Benny The Butcher Get Well After Shootings
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is pulling for speedy hip-hop recoveries. The rap heavyweight has come forward to react to buzz about hip-hop artists Boosie Badazz and Benny the Butcher suffering gunshot wounds in Texas. Meek Mill Speaks On Benny The Butcher + Boosie Badazz Shootings Meek Milly went to his Twitter page to reach […]
