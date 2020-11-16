Global  
 

Wyatt Russell and Wife Meredith Hagner Are Expecting Their First Baby

E! Online Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Kate Hudson is about to have a brand new niece or nephew! On Nov. 15, the Almost Famous actress revealed that her half brother, Everybody Wants Some! actor Wyatt Russell, is getting ready to...
 Kate Hudson is feeling "over the moon" that her half-brother Wyatt Russell is to become a father for the first time.

