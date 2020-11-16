Global  
 

When is Bhai Dooj 2020? Date, puja timings, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi of this festival

Zee News Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Bhai Dooj is a popular Hindu festival, which is celebrated every year to mark the bond shared between a brother and a sister.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Women offer prayers on occasion of 'Bhai Dooj' in Prayagraj

Women offer prayers on occasion of 'Bhai Dooj' in Prayagraj 01:14

 The nation is celebrating 'Bhai Dooj' on Nov 16. To celebrate the festival, women offered prayers on the banks of river in Prayagraj. They performed traditional 'puja' as part of the ritual. 'Bhai Dooj' is observed to celebrate brother-sister relationship.

