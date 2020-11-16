Mark Levin Mocks Obama’s Book, Takes a Swipe at Him For Criticizing Trump’s Refusal to Concede: ‘Don’t You Damn Lecture Us’
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Fox News host Mark Levin mocked former President Barack Obama's new memoir while telling him to not "lecture us" about Trump's refusal to concede the election.
Fox News host Mark Levin mocked former President Barack Obama's new memoir while telling him to not "lecture us" about Trump's refusal to concede the election.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources