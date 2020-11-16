Global  
 

'Deeply Saddened': Anupam Kher mourns demise of Soumitra Chatterjee

Mid-Day Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday expressed grief over the death of "one of his favourite" actor Soumitra Chatterjee.

The 'Hotel Mumbai' star took to Twitter and shared some pictures of the late Dada Saheb Phalke awardee actor as a tribute to him, stating that he has learnt so much from his amazingly rich talent and...
