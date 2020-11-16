Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sylvester Stallone joins Suicide Squad

Mid-Day Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone is now a part of the cast of The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn has confirmed. The project is being branded as a relaunch of the 2016's Suicide Squad, which followed the adventures of a team of DC super-villains including Harley Quinn and Rick Flag. The original film was directed by...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Sylvester Stallone joins ‘The Suicide Squad’ cast: “I am a very lucky man”

 Sylvester Stallone has joined the cast of James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad', the veteran actor has confirmed.
Upworthy

Sylvester Stallone joins ‘The Suicide Squad’, confirms James Gunn

 There is some speculation that Stallone will be the voice of King Shark.
Hindu

Sylvester Stallone Confirms Suicide Squad Role In Sweet Post

 He chose a great way to confirm his casting.
Upworthy