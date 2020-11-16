Global  
 

Blake Shelton Calls Fiancee Gwen Stefani His 'Inspiration' in Acceptance Speech at People's Choice Awards 2020 - Watch!

Just Jared Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
We’re swooning over Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani! The 44-year-old country singer took home the award for Country Artist of 2020 at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday (November 15) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. During his acceptance speech, Blake gave a sweet shout-out to his fiancee. “Thank you to [...]
