Chloe X Halle Light Up the Stage with 'Ungodly Hour' Performance at PCAs 2020 - Watch Now!

Just Jared Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Chloe X Halle are slaying the stage at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday (November 15) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The sister duo and grown-ish stars took the stage with their backup dancers to perform “Ungodly Hour,” the title track from their latest album, which you can stream in [...]
