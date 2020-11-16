Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan teases Rahul Vaidya, jokes about Disha Parmar

Mid-Day Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
For the uninitiated, Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar recently and the singer is still waiting for her reply. And this was the reason why Salman Khan was in a jovial mood at the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14. He was in some fun mood and pulled Vaidya's leg.

When the singer informed him that he's yet to get...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Aly Goni Becomes The New Captain [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Aly Goni Becomes The New Captain

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, the dance competition continued and finally, the house got a new captain. But that wasn't without the drama. Pavitra had a fallout wiith Rahul when he revealed he..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 04:40Published
Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Rahul Proposes To Disha On Her Birthday; Housemates Party All Night For Captaincy [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Rahul Proposes To Disha On Her Birthday; Housemates Party All Night For Captaincy

Bigg Boss 14 host the biggest party of the year. A new captaincy task was introduced in the house. Also, the nominations tasks continued. Here are highlights of the 11th November episodes.

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 06:27Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 38 Highlights: Housemates Face Judgment In Farah Khan’s Adalat [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 38 Highlights: Housemates Face Judgment In Farah Khan’s Adalat

After an exciting Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 housemates endured a grilling session in Farah Khan's adalat. Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who finally came..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 08:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14, Day 34, Live Updates: Jaan Kumar Sanu saves Eijaz Khan from nomination

 While the last episode of Bigg Boss 14 was quite an emotional one as we saw contestants sacrificed their favourite things to save each other from the nomination...
Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan destroys his photo frame with pets to save Pavitra Punia; Rahul Vaidya proposes Disha Parmar on national television

 Tomorrow's episode of Bigg Boss 14 promises to take us on an entertaining ride.
Bollywood Life