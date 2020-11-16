Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan teases Rahul Vaidya, jokes about Disha Parmar

Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

For the uninitiated, Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar recently and the singer is still waiting for her reply. And this was the reason why Salman Khan was in a jovial mood at the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14. He was in some fun mood and pulled Vaidya's leg.



When the singer informed him that he's yet to get...