Krushna Abhishek on Govinda: I had a strong relationship with him, the enmity has affected me badly

Mid-Day Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Govinda and Krushna Abhishek's relationship was strained when the latter joked about how he has kept the veteran actor as his uncle. It has been almost four years and a reconciliation is yet to be on the cards. The Hero No. 1 actor was the guest on the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and Abhishek was missing from the...
