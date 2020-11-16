Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Bring Their Kids to Drive-In Premiere of 'Jingle Jangle'!

Just Jared Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The Legends are enjoying a family night out at the movies! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen brought their kids Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, to the drive-in premiere of Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey on Friday night (November 13) at The Grove in Los Angeles. Luna and Miles looked adorable in their pajamas as they [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

John Legend And Mike Jackson Talk 'Jingle Jangle' [Video]

John Legend And Mike Jackson Talk 'Jingle Jangle'

Producers John Legend and Mike Jackson talk about the upcoming Christmas film "Jingle Jangle", how it's less grounded and more magical than usual for a Black Christmas movie, and how there are now more..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:06Published
John Legend Thanked Fans for Support After Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Loss [Video]

John Legend Thanked Fans for Support After Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Loss

"It's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support."

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:52Published
John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen 'Hold on to What Makes Us Optimistic' After Pregnancy Loss [Video]

John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen 'Hold on to What Makes Us Optimistic' After Pregnancy Loss

"It's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things," the singer said

Credit: People     Duration: 00:52Published