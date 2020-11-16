John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Bring Their Kids to Drive-In Premiere of 'Jingle Jangle'!
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The Legends are enjoying a family night out at the movies! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen brought their kids Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, to the drive-in premiere of Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey on Friday night (November 13) at The Grove in Los Angeles. Luna and Miles looked adorable in their pajamas as they [...]
