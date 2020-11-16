Global  
 

Josh O'Connor Doesn't Believe Prince Charles is the Villian of 'The Crown' Season Four

Monday, 16 November 2020
Josh O’Connor is talking about the new season of The Crown. During a new interview, the 30-year-old actor – who plays Prince Charles – explained why he doesn’t believe that Charles is the villain of season four. My job is to resist that in some ways,” Josh shared with Entertainment Weekly. “My Dad was an [...]
News video: The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana

The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana 05:21

 Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor spoke to Hindustan Times about playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, what they discovered about their characters, and how they supported each other on set.

