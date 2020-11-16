Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Olivia Wilde Calls Candace Owens 'Pathetic' for Her Attack on Harry Styles

Just Jared Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Olivia Wilde is speaking in support of her friend Harry Styles after he was attacked for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue. The 26-year-old singer and actor has made history as the first male to have a solo cover of Vogue and he wears dresses throughout the photo shoot. Conservative commentator Candace Owens, [...]
