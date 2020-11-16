Global  
 

Jordyn Woods Surprises Karl-Anthony Towns With Mariachi Band Performance for His Birthday

AceShowbiz Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The 23-year-old social media star hires a Mariachi band to serenade the Timberwolves player and posts a video of her dancing with the NBA star, one day before he turns 25 years old.
