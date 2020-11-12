Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jennifer Lopez unveils her JLo Beauty line

ContactMusic Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Jennifer Lopez unveils her JLo Beauty line

Jennifer Lopez unveils her JLo Beauty line 01:28

 Jennifer Lopez has announced her new JLo Beauty line will be launched on January 1st.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

J.LO To Launch Skin Care Brand On 1/1/21 [Video]

J.LO To Launch Skin Care Brand On 1/1/21

Jennifer Lopez is launching her own skin care line. The new brand, JLO Beauty, will hit the market 1/1/21. Fans thought it would be a makeup line, considering her bronzer-centric look and deep eye..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Pharrell Announces Launch of Humanrace Skincare Line [Video]

Pharrell Announces Launch of Humanrace Skincare Line

Pharrell Williams, often considered an ageless wonder because of his youthful looks, is ready to share his skincare secrets.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
'RHOSLC' star Whitney Rose's craziest beauty treatment was a worm facial [Video]

'RHOSLC' star Whitney Rose's craziest beauty treatment was a worm facial

Whitney Rose may be new to Bravo, but she's not new to testing out the best in skincare and beauty.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 02:29Published