Sara Ali Khan Pens Down Sweet Note For Brother Ibrahim On Bhai Dooj: 'Missing You My Iggy Potter'
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Wishing all the brothers and sisters on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan dressed in traditional attire.
The 'Kedarnath' star treated her fans to a couple of adorable pictures with brother Ibrahim, which reflected the lovely bond they both share. In the snap,...
