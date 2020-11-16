Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine in Almost 95% Effective in Early Studies

Just Jared Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
There is some amazing news this Monday morning – Moderna’s Coronavirus vaccine is almost 95% effective! “These are obviously very exciting results,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, top infectious disease doctor, said (via CNN). “It’s just as good as it gets — 94.5% is truly outstanding.” “It was one of the greatest moments in my life and [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Moderna Says It's Coronavirus Vaccine is 94.5% Effective

Moderna Says It's Coronavirus Vaccine is 94.5% Effective 00:48

 Moderna announces its Covid-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New US vaccine may be 94.5% effective [Video]

New US vaccine may be 94.5% effective

Early data from a Covid-19 vaccine produced in the US shows that it is nearly95% effective. The company Moderna claims that this product is even moreeffective than the Pfizer jab which was seen as the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published
Moderna Vaccine 94.5% Effective [Video]

Moderna Vaccine 94.5% Effective

Moderna Vaccine 94.5% Effective

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:27Published
Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective In Early Tests [Video]

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective In Early Tests

WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Pharmaceutical company Moderna says early data shows its coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective

 US pharmaceutical company Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective.
euronews

Coronavirus Vaccine: Early Data Show Moderna's Version Is 94.5% Effective

 Moderna is the second company to report preliminary results from a large trial testing a vaccine. But there are still months to go before it will be widely...
NYTimes.com

2nd coronavirus vaccine shows early success in U.S. tests

 Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company's still ongoing study.
Newsday