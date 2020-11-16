Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine in Almost 95% Effective in Early Studies
There is some amazing news this Monday morning – Moderna’s Coronavirus vaccine is almost 95% effective! “These are obviously very exciting results,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, top infectious disease doctor, said (via CNN). “It’s just as good as it gets — 94.5% is truly outstanding.” “It was one of the greatest moments in my life and [...]
