Jake Paul Is Trending After Making Claims About His Influence

Just Jared Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
YouTuber Jake Paul‘s name is trending on Twitter and it’s all because of a tweet he sent out about his accomplishments and influence. “I create the first content house Then there’s 500 content houses I start boxing Now every influencer is a boxer What’s next? Y’all gon get raided by the FBI on purpose?,” Jake [...]
