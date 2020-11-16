Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Calls For Primary Challenge to Ohio’s Republican Governor Mike DeWine After He Says It’s Clear Biden is President-Elect

Mediaite Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Trump Calls For Primary Challenge to Ohio’s Republican Governor Mike DeWine After He Says It’s Clear Biden is President-ElectPresident Donald Trump appeared to call for a primary challenger to Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday after DeWine said it's "clear" Joe Biden is the president-elect.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: University of Akron switches to remote learning after Gov. Mike DeWine's health recommendations

University of Akron switches to remote learning after Gov. Mike DeWine's health recommendations 02:13

 The University of Akron is moving to remote learning after Gov. Mike DeWine's statewide address on Wednesday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Tries For Last-Minute Safety Net Cuts [Video]

Trump Tries For Last-Minute Safety Net Cuts

President Donald Trump is in a hurry to finalize regulations that target food stamps and disability benefits.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:47Published
Joe Biden Issues Dire Warning to Trump: ‘More People May Die if We Don’t Coordinate’ [Video]

Joe Biden Issues Dire Warning to Trump: ‘More People May Die if We Don’t Coordinate’

Joe Biden Issues Dire Warning to Trump: ‘More People May Die if We Don’t Coordinate’. President-elect Joe Biden spoke bluntly about Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published
President-elect Biden Chooses Democratic Strategist Michael Donilon As White House Senior Staffer [Video]

President-elect Biden Chooses Democratic Strategist Michael Donilon As White House Senior Staffer

Donilon was a former senior adviser to Vice President Biden.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump hints at primary challenge for Ohio Gov. DeWine, who acknowledged Biden as president-elect

 DeWine was a co-chair of Trump's reelection campaign in Ohio, but he was also among the few Republicans to acknowledge Joe Biden as president-elect.
USATODAY.com

Trump Hints at Support for Primary Against GOP Ohio Governor

 President Donald Trump appeared to hint at supporting a primary challenge to Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in a tweet he sent out Monday. "Who will be running...
Newsmax

Trump swipes at DeWine after GOP governor's comments on Biden transition

 President Trump took to Twitter on Monday to take aim at Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio.
FOXNews.com