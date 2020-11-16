Trump Calls For Primary Challenge to Ohio’s Republican Governor Mike DeWine After He Says It’s Clear Biden is President-Elect
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump appeared to call for a primary challenger to Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday after DeWine said it's "clear" Joe Biden is the president-elect.
