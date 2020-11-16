Killer Mike Sends Positive Words To Benny The Butcher After Shooting
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Atlanta rapper Killer Mike is reaching out to one of Griselda’s leading members. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to speak out on the near-death shooting of Benny the Butcher in Texas. Killer Mike Reacts To Benny The Butcher’s Attack The Georgia native went to his Instagram page with some kind words for Benny. Mike […]
Atlanta rapper Killer Mike is reaching out to one of Griselda’s leading members. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to speak out on the near-death shooting of Benny the Butcher in Texas. Killer Mike Reacts To Benny The Butcher’s Attack The Georgia native went to his Instagram page with some kind words for Benny. Mike […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like