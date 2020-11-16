'The Mandalorian' fans call on Disney to fire Gina Carano after tweet mocking Democrats, masks
Monday, 16 November 2020 (
29 minutes ago) “The Mandalorian” actress Gina Carano caught backlash from critics on Twitter after sharing a post critical of Democrats and mask-wearing amid a spike in the coronavirus pandemic.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ - New Trailer
Check out the official new trailer for the Disney+ science fiction Star Wars series The Mandalorian Season 2, created by Jon Favreau. It stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Rosario Dawson,..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:00 Published on October 20, 2020
The Mandalorian Season 2 - Special Look
The Mandalorian Season 2 - Special Look
The next chapter begins. Start streaming the new season of #TheMandalorian Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus.
The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey,..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:00 Published on October 20, 2020
The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer
The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:30 Published on October 14, 2020