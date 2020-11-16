Jack Black Tries To Break Internet W/ WAP Speedo Dance

Global  
 

Jack Black Tries To Break Internet W/ WAP Speedo DanceHollywood heavyweight Jack Black stays with the jokes. The high-profile actor has social media’s complete attention after sharing a must-see clip of himself turning up and dancing to rap star Cardi B‘s chart-topping “WAP” song. Jack Black’s WAP Dance Is Epic Black went to his Instagram page and left little to the imagination with his […]
