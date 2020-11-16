Global  
 

Ryan Reynolds is Now Owner of a Welsh Soccer Team With Rob McElhenney

Just Jared Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are now in control of Welsh Soccer Team, Wrexham AFC. The news was announced on the team’s Twitter account today, which revealed that the two actors acquired the team through their RR McReynolds Company after supporters voted in favor of the move. The video announcement features Ryan and Rob thanking [...]
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Buy Wrexham Football Club

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Buy Wrexham Football Club 01:19

 Two Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are the new owners of Wrexham AFC. The Welsh fifth-tier club, formed in 1864, is the third oldest football club in the world. The actors put forward their vision for the club to members and a consortium of fan-owners voted overwhelmingly in...

