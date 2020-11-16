Westside Gunn Reveals Benny The Butcher’s Status After Texas Shooting

Global  
 

Westside Gunn Reveals Benny The Butcher’s Status After Texas ShootingNew York rapper Benny the Butcher is letting his body heal. The hip-hop artist’s condition has been revealed following an alleged robbery attempt and gunshot injury in Texas this past weekend. Benny The Butcher’s Condition Revealed Benny’s Griselda group member Westside Gunn went to his social media pages with a sneak peek at Butch. Westside […]
