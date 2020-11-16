Global  
 

DJ Erick Morillo's Cause of Death Revealed

Just Jared Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Music producer and DJ Erick Morillo‘s cause of death has been revealed. The 49-year-old entertainer – known for his dance hit “I Like to Move It” – died from “acute ketamine toxicity,” the Miami-Dade medical examiner confirmed to E! News. He was found dead at his home in Miami Beach, Fla. At the time of [...]
