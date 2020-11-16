New to The Crown? Season 4 Lets You Dive Right Into Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Love Story

Many fans of The Crown are looking to watch one big thing in the new season, which is premiering on Netflix this weekend – the royal wedding! However, it looks...

Why The Crown stars feel sympathy for Harry and Meghan In Season 4 of The Crown, Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor play Princess Diana and Prince Charles, roles that provide some insight into the latest generation of...

CBC.ca 4 days ago Also reported by • Upworthy

