New to The Crown? Season 4 Lets You Dive Right Into Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Love Story
Monday, 16 November 2020 () The buzziest storyline for season four of The Crown is best described during the penultimate episode, "Avalanche," when Princess Anne (Erin Doherty) sits Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman)...
Episode 2 of The Crown season 4 sets up a truly delicious dramatic scenario: a long, weird weekend at Balmoral Castle during which the royal family is visited not only by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), but also by Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin), Prince Charles's new girlfriend and...
Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor spoke to Hindustan Times about playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, what they discovered about their characters,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:21Published
Many fans of The Crown are looking to watch one big thing in the new season, which is premiering on Netflix this weekend – the royal wedding! However, it looks... Just Jared Also reported by •Upworthy •OK! Magazine
The hotly anticipated new series The Crown is now on Netflix and its stars have been on BBC Breakfast to talk about the emerging storyline of Charles and Diana's... BBC News Also reported by •Upworthy •TIME