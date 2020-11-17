Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Dillon Passage has been charged with two misdemeanor offenses, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, after failing a field sobriety test when being pulled over in Travis County, Texas.
