Jennifer Lopez gives inspiring speech as she wins People's Icon of 2020 at PCA

Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez was bestowed as the People's Icon of 2020 at the E! People's Choice Award (PCA) that took place on Sunday. According to People magazine, the award was presented to the 'Hustlers' actor by the 'Call Me By Your Name' actor Armie Hammer.



The honour celebrates Lopez's work over her decades-long career...