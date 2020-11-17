Global  
 

Jennifer Lopez gives inspiring speech as she wins People's Icon of 2020 at PCA

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez was bestowed as the People's Icon of 2020 at the E! People's Choice Award (PCA) that took place on Sunday. According to People magazine, the award was presented to the 'Hustlers' actor by the 'Call Me By Your Name' actor Armie Hammer.

The honour celebrates Lopez's work over her decades-long career...
Video Credit: InStyle - Published
News video: Jennifer Lopez Wore the Mini Version of an Over the Top Ball Gown

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Mini Version of an Over the Top Ball Gown 00:47

 She won The People's Icon of 2020 award and gave an inspiring speech.

