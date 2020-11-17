Kapil Sharma's name inked on singer Oye Kunaal's hand, here's why
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Singer Oye Kunaal is fond of new tattoos. However, one tattoo stands out. It is the name of comedian Kapil Sharma inked on his right hand. Sharing the reason behind the love and respect Oye Kunaal has for Kapil, he said: "There was a phase in my life when my father was suffering from a lot of health issues. I had never seen my...
Singer Oye Kunaal is fond of new tattoos. However, one tattoo stands out. It is the name of comedian Kapil Sharma inked on his right hand. Sharing the reason behind the love and respect Oye Kunaal has for Kapil, he said: "There was a phase in my life when my father was suffering from a lot of health issues. I had never seen my...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources