Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Hayes Goes Off After Lindsey Graham Georgia Call: Trump Team Complaining ‘How Dare You Not Fix This Election in Our Favor!’

Mediaite Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
MSNBC's *Chris Hayes* opened his show Monday night going off on Senator *Lindsey Graham* for his call with Georgia's Republican secretary of state.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving 03:06

 [NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his victory over President Donald Trump on Friday after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through legal challenges and recounts. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lindsey Graham Scolded For Money Plea [Video]

Lindsey Graham Scolded For Money Plea

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was scolded on Fox News for hawking his own website to raise money for Republicans in Georgia’s Senate runoff.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:03Published
Sen. Graham Says GOP Needs To Get "Mail-In Voting" Under Control [Video]

Sen. Graham Says GOP Needs To Get "Mail-In Voting" Under Control

Business Insider reports that South Carolina Senator Linsdey Graham wants to "do something" about mail-in voting. Graham says the US will never again elect a Republican president unless lawmakers "do..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night [Video]

Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night

Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night The entire Our Cartoon President cast watches the 2020 election results come in, and Cartoons Biden and Trump deliver their..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 06:19Published