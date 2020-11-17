Global  
 

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari - starts on a good note

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari manages to bring a section of the audiences back to the silver screen. According to trade reports the film has managed to collect 75L on day 1 of its release with 50% occupancy as per the protocols to be followed by cinema halls across the country. With over 75k tickets sold, the major contributors have been...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Moviegoers praise Manoj Bajpayee's performance in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Moviegoers praise Manoj Bajpayee's performance in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' 02:34

 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' has been released for movie lovers amid the pandemic. Moviegoers in Mumbai gave thumbs up to Manoj Bajpayee's acting in the movie. "It was a great movie, loved everyone's acting," said a movie lover. The movie, directed by Abhishek Sharma, is a complete family entertainer with...

