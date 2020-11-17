Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari - starts on a good note

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari manages to bring a section of the audiences back to the silver screen. According to trade reports the film has managed to collect 75L on day 1 of its release with 50% occupancy as per the protocols to be followed by cinema halls across the country. With over 75k tickets sold, the major contributors have been...
'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' has been released for movie lovers amid the pandemic. Moviegoers in Mumbai gave thumbs up to Manoj Bajpayee's acting in the movie. "It was a great movie, loved everyone's acting," said a movie lover. The movie, directed by Abhishek Sharma, is a complete family entertainer with...