WATCH: Sherrod Brown Calls Out GOP’s Dan Sullivan for Not Wearing a Mask in Senate

Mediaite Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Sherrod Brown calls out GOP's Dan Sullivan for not wearing a mask while presiding officer in the Senate: 'Clearly isn’t much interest in this body in public health.'
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Senators Fight About Masks

Senators Fight About Masks 00:54

 Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) called out Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) for not wearing a mask on the Senate floor.

