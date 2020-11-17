Britney Spears Flies to Hawaii with Boyfriend Sam Asghari for Early Birthday Trip!
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () Britney Spears is getting away for her birthday, but just a little bit early! The 38-year-old singer was joined by boyfriend Sam Asghari while taking a private jet to Hawaii for an early birthday celebration. “Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration ✈️🌺☀️🌴💕💋🤸🏼♀️🙊🎂🌟 !!!!!!!!! @samasghari,” Britney captioned a photo of [...]
Justin Bieber to light up the CMAs live tonight, Britney Spears is refusing to perform after court drama and also drops new single, and Ticketmaster will require vaccine or negative Covid test prior to..