Britney Spears Flies to Hawaii with Boyfriend Sam Asghari for Early Birthday Trip!

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Britney Spears is getting away for her birthday, but just a little bit early! The 38-year-old singer was joined by boyfriend Sam Asghari while taking a private jet to Hawaii for an early birthday celebration. “Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration ✈️🌺☀️🌴💕💋🤸🏼‍♀️🙊🎂🌟 !!!!!!!!! @samasghari,” Britney captioned a photo of [...]