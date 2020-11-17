Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britney Spears Flies to Hawaii with Boyfriend Sam Asghari for Early Birthday Trip!

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Britney Spears is getting away for her birthday, but just a little bit early! The 38-year-old singer was joined by boyfriend Sam Asghari while taking a private jet to Hawaii for an early birthday celebration. “Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration ✈️🌺☀️🌴💕💋🤸🏼‍♀️🙊🎂🌟 !!!!!!!!! @samasghari,” Britney captioned a photo of [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Britney Spears thinks her father ignores her wishes [Video]

Britney Spears thinks her father ignores her wishes

Britney Spears doesn’t think her father “respects her wishes”, as sources say Jamie Spears has “always had a tendency” to ignore his daughter's requests.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:51Published
Britney Spears Refusing to Perform, How Ticketmaster Will Handle Concerts With COVID-19 & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Britney Spears Refusing to Perform, How Ticketmaster Will Handle Concerts With COVID-19 & More Music News | Billboard News

Justin Bieber to light up the CMAs live tonight, Britney Spears is refusing to perform after court drama and also drops new single, and Ticketmaster will require vaccine or negative Covid test prior to..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:45Published
Britney Spears Loses Bid to Remove Father From Conservatorship [Video]

Britney Spears Loses Bid to Remove Father From Conservatorship

Britney Spears Loses Bid to Remove Father From Conservatorship. According to 'Variety,' Britney's father, James Spears, . has been her co-conservator since 2008 after the singer suffered a public..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Escape to Hawaii After Being "Upset" By Conservatorship Battle

 Plane and simple, Britney Spears is leaving town. The pop star recently shared that she's going on a much-needed getaway trip with her longtime boyfriend, Sam...
E! Online